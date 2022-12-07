default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Chanel’s Lagerfeld-Era Image Director Éric Pfrunder Dies at 74

Karl Lagerfeld, Eric Pfrunder and Sebastien Jondeau. Getty.
Karl Lagerfeld, Eric Pfrunder and Sebastien Jondeau. (Getty Images)
By

Éric Pfrunder, a close associate of Karl Lagerfeld who helped shape Chanel’s image for decades, has died “following a long illness,” the brand said.

After joining Chanel in 1983, Pfrunder worked with Lagerfeld to craft a fashion image that balanced extravagant runway fantasies with understated, black-and-white campaigns often photographed by the designer himself.

Following Lagerfeld’s 2019 death, Pfrunder rose to the role of “artistic director for fashion image,” working alongside Virginie Viard, who was named artistic director for the brand’s fashion collections.

”Éric tirelessly devoted his exceptional eye and vision to the excellence of Chanel,” fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said in a statement. “His contribution to Chanel is immense.”

Pfrunder retired from the company in July 2021.

Learn more:

Lagerfeld-Era Image Director Éric Pfrunder Has Left Chanel

In a bid for continuity after the death of Karl Lagerfeld, Pfrunder was appointed artistic director for fashion image alongside Virginie Viard, who was named artistic director for fashion collections.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023