Chanel’s Lagerfeld-Era Image Director Éric Pfrunder Dies at 74

Éric Pfrunder, a close associate of Karl Lagerfeld who helped shape Chanel’s image for decades, has died “following a long illness,” the brand said.

After joining Chanel in 1983, Pfrunder worked with Lagerfeld to craft a fashion image that balanced extravagant runway fantasies with understated, black-and-white campaigns often photographed by the designer himself.

Following Lagerfeld’s 2019 death, Pfrunder rose to the role of “artistic director for fashion image,” working alongside Virginie Viard, who was named artistic director for the brand’s fashion collections.

”Éric tirelessly devoted his exceptional eye and vision to the excellence of Chanel,” fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said in a statement. “His contribution to Chanel is immense.”

Pfrunder retired from the company in July 2021.

