Rolex Reseller Chrono24 Taps Zalando Executive as CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year.
With travel expected to soon surpass pre-pandemic levels, The State of Fashion 2024 unpacks how brands and retailers are adapting to strategies to connect with vacation-focused consumers.
Balenciaga’s collaboration with Erewhon is the most high-profile example of the unlikely movement for carrier bags that is sweeping high-fashion, as well as the secondhand market.
In her first ever podcast interview, the actress, filmmaker and humanitarian joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss her vision for her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie.