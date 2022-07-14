Dior Beauty’s Jérôme Pulis Exits Amid ‘One Dior’ Push

Jérôme Pulis, Parfums Christian Dior’s international communications director since 2006, is set to leave the LVMH-owned perfume and beauty giant, the executive announced Wednesday.

Pulis steered the brand’s communications and celebrity strategy during a period of rapid expansion for top fragrances like the Charlize Theron-fronted J’Adore and Johnny Depp-endorsed Dior Sauvage.

Pulis was known for staging star-studded activations like an annual gala and pop-up spa at the Cannes Film Festival which offered powerful platforms for influencers and brand ambassadors alike to crank out content for Dior.

During his tenure, Parfums Christian Dior also worked to gradually align its marketing message more closely with its sister fashion brand as part of a strategic push known internally at LVMH as “One Dior.”

While both units have enriched their brand message with storytelling from founder Christian Dior’s life and work in recent years, gaps have continued to emerge as designer changes and trend cycles often put the couture house out of sync with the steadier-paced marketing for perfume and beauty.

Dior Couture’s longtime communications director Olivier Bialobos was named chief communication and image officer for “One Dior” last autumn as the group seeks to accelerate the unification push.

