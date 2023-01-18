default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Joins Farfetch in Executive Shuffle

Elizabeth Von Der Goltz has been named chief commercial officer of MatchesFashion. Photo: Getty.
Former Matches chief commercial officer Elizabeth Von der Goltz has joined the executive team at Farfetch as chief fashion and merchandising officer, and CEO of the group's Browns unit. (Pacific Press)
By

The former Matches chief commercial officer has joined the executive team at Farfetch as chief fashion and merchandising officer. She will also take the reins at Browns, becoming CEO of the Farfetch-owned, London-based luxury retailer.

Von der Goltz, who was previously chief commercial officer at Matches, joins the group months after it acquired a 47.5 percent stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter in a deal that paves the way for Farfetch to eventually take full control of the rival e-tailer. (Von der Goltz is intimately familiar with the Net-a-Porter business; between 2017 and 2021, before her tenure at Matches, she served as Net-a-Porter’s global buying director.)

Farfetch, whose revenues soared during the pandemic, is grappling with how to navigate the resurgence of physical retail, as consumers’ return to stores hampers growth at online players. In November, the platform reported its first year-on-year sales decline as a public company. A strong dollar also dampened results.

Alongside Von Der Goltz, Farfetch has drafted in Sindhura Sarikonda, who will serve as Americas president, and Stephanie Simon, who was named vice president of community and web3. Holli Rogers, Farfetch chief brand officer and former Browns CEO, will exit the business “to pursue other opportunities,” the company said in a statement. Chief growth officer Martin Avetisyan will also step down.

Learn more:

Richemont, Farfetch and YNAP: Understanding a Transformational E-Commerce Deal

The Swiss luxury group is spinning off Yoox Net-a-Porter in a joint venture with Farfetch. What does it mean for Richemont, Farfetch, YNAP and the luxury industry at large? BoF dissects the deal.

