Luxury

Fédération de la Haute Couture Elects Bruno Pavlovsky as President

A man smiles and stands in front o a magenta background.
Chanel president Bruno Pavlovsky. (Getty)
By

Pavlovsky, president at Chanel, will succeed Puig’s Ralph Toledano, who has served as president of the fédération since 2014. Pavlovsky was elected for four years.

At the fédération general assembly meeting on July 1, Pascal Morand was confirmed to continue serving as executive president. The executive committee also includes Saint Laurent’s Francesca Bellettini, Isabel Marant’s Anouck Duranteau-Loeper, Elsa Lanzo of Rick Owens, Hermes’ Guillaume de Seynes and Givenchy’s Sidney Toledano.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

