Fendi Inks Two-Year Deal with Italian Football Club AS Roma

The LVMH-owned label will provide an official wardrobe for Roma’s first-team players for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, according to a statement by the Italian football club on Wednesday.

Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand’s artistic director of accessories and menswear, designed a range of formal and casual looks for the players to wear as the team travels to compete in both Italian and European competitions.

The looks will be revealed in August ahead of the next season of Serie A, Italy’s top football league.

Fendi has leaned into its Roman heritage more extensively in recent years, adding ‘Roma’ to its logo and staging shows at the Trevi Fountain and Colosseum.

”This unprecedented partnership between Fendi and AS Roma originated from the common values and origins we share, celebrating the city of Rome and two firms that were founded here, one shortly after the other,” said Serge Brunschwig, chief executive of the Italian fashion house since 2018.

Despite the rocky history between fashion and football, luxury brands from Moncler to Dior are looking to benefit from the cultural power and global audience of the world’s most popular sport.