Fendi Joins Pitti Uomo as Special Guest with Show at New Tuscan Factory

On June 15, the LVMH-owned fur and leather house will present its Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at its new factory in Tuscany. The show will take place as part of Pitti Uomo, which will run from 13 to 16 June.

The choice of venue — the “pulsing heart of Fendi,” according to artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi — is intended to highlight the brand’s “Made In Italy” craftsmanship, Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

Fendi opened its new leather goods facility, located in Capannuccia, Bagno a Ripoli, in October last year. The project reportedly cost €50 million, the highest investment made by LVMH for a single production site in Italy.

