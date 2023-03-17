default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Fendi Joins Pitti Uomo as Special Guest with Show at New Tuscan Factory

Fendi's new factory for leather goods production in Capannuccia, Tuscany.
Fendi opened a new factory for leather goods production in Capannuccia, Tuscany, last year. (ANDREA FERRARI)
By

On June 15, the LVMH-owned fur and leather house will present its Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at its new factory in Tuscany. The show will take place as part of Pitti Uomo, which will run from 13 to 16 June.

The choice of venue — the “pulsing heart of Fendi,” according to artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi — is intended to highlight the brand’s “Made In Italy” craftsmanship, Serge Brunschwig, Fendi’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

Fendi opened its new leather goods facility, located in Capannuccia, Bagno a Ripoli, in October last year. The project reportedly cost €50 million, the highest investment made by LVMH for a single production site in Italy.

Learn more:

Fendi Goes Back to School to Save Centuries of Italian Tradition

The LVMH-owned brand is looking for ways to entice more young people to train in luxury craft.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Dior to Show at Mumbai’s ‘Gateway of India’ Monument

At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.

Fewer Risks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.

Inside Prada’s Best Year in Business

The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech