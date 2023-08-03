Ferragamo’s Sales Decline in First Half

The Business of Fashion
High-profile collectors from sports, music and cinema have helped luxury watches shake off their dusty image and reach younger, more diverse clients. How are brands navigating the shift?
Momentum in China and tourist spend in Europe enabled the sector to continue growing in Q2, while Kering’s surprise acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Valentino suggests there is more consolidation to come, writes Imran Amed.
Kering’s new deputy CEO of brand development shares her luxury brand management playbook in this archive interview with Imran Amed from BoF VOICES 2018.
The deal with the Italian shoe brand boosts hard-luxury specialist Richemont’s position in the fashion space.