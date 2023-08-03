default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Ferragamo’s Sales Decline in First Half

Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Lux Flap bag | Source: Shutterstock
Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo declined by 7.2 percent.
By

Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo declined by 7.2 percent at constant currencies in the first half, hit by double-digit drops in both North America and Asia Pacific, the company said on Thursday.

Revenues totalled €600 million ($657 million) in the period, broadly in line with an analyst consensus gathered by Reuters.

Operating profit roughly halved compared with the first six months of last year, to €47 million, as Ferragamo stepped up investments, mainly in communication, as part of efforts to turn around the brand.

“As we move further into the year, the higher share of new products, the continued marketing investments, together with compelling store and on‐line execution, will strengthen the brand image and create engagement with existing and new audience,” chief executive Marco Gobbetti said in a statement.

He added that the choices made and work done reinforce the confidence in the group’s medium‐term ambitions.

Sales in North America, where concerns have risen in recent months about a slowdown in luxury demand, fell by 18.6 percent in the January-June period, with the wholesale channel also hit by the rationalisation of the distribution network.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region were down 10.4 percent despite a positive performance in China, which was offset by a further weakness in South Korea and in the travel retail channel.

Last month UBS analysts warned that with CEO Gobbetti having joined Ferragamo only at the start of 2022 and Creative Director Maximilian Davis a little later, it could take until at least the end of 2023 before turnaround efforts start to bear fruit. Gobbetti was previously in charge at Burberry.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editors Valentina Za and Keith Weir

Learn more:

Ferragamo Sales Decline Slightly in Q1 as US Weighs

Sales at Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo declined by 6.5 percent at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, hit by a slowdown in the US market, the company said on Thursday.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Luxury Slowdown? Not So Fast

Momentum in China and tourist spend in Europe enabled the sector to continue growing in Q2, while Kering’s surprise acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Valentino suggests there is more consolidation to come, writes Imran Amed.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings