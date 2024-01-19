Hans Feurer Dies at 85

Swiss fashion photographer Hans Feurer died on Tuesday. He was 85. His death was confirmed by his management on Instagram.

The photographer’s decade-spanning career has been one defined by experimentation, with his work landing him coveted spots in magazines such as British and French editions of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar Spain and Elle France. His aesthetic was epitomised in a 1983 Kenzo campaign starring the model Iman.

Born in a small town near Zurich, Feurer went on to work as The Telegraph magazine’s art director, where he worked alongside photographers Helmut Newton, Frank Horvat and William Klein. He began his own photography career in the 1960s, capturing moments of adventure and light in the African continent, having moved to Cape Town, South Africa in 1966, a decision that defined his visual aesthetic.





Learn more:

Hans Feurer: ‘Behind Fashion There Is Always a Dream’

“I love women. I have a lot of respect for women and find them more interesting than men. The person I am drawn to is intelligent, strong and beautiful. Women are the main reason I became a fashion photographer,” says Hans Feurer.