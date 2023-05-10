Helmut Lang Taps Peter Do as Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Bidayat, a fund controlled by Rachid Mohamed Rachid, is set to relaunch Italian label Albini after acquiring its IP and archive, BoF can confirm. Rachid declined to comment on unconfirmed media reports that Alessandro Michele is involved.
Giants like LVMH and Kering enjoy scale benefits that are hard for competitors to overcome, but there’s still hope for smaller players, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Although his heart was never in it, the American artist was a prolific – and highly experimental – fashion photographer. A new exhibition explores the surrealist’s side hustle.
An event built on viral moments is unlikely to move the discourse around stealth wealth forward. Plus, what else to watch for this week.