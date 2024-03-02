Iris Apfel, Renowned New York Designer and Style Icon, Dies Aged 102

The Business of Fashion
The trade fair brought together furniture and homeware propositions from fashion favourites like Rick Owens, Sacai, Charlotte Chesnais.
After a year of industry-beating growth, CEO Remo Ruffini is leaning into promoting core lines like the Grenoble mountain sports range and bread-and-butter puffer jackets.
With $27 million in sales in 2023, led by its strong performance in the US, Invisible Collection’s co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays shares how the luxury interiors platform is catering to this consumer cohort through its bespoke service and activations with cultural value.
Sales at Renzo Rosso’s Breganza-based fashion group have continued to climb in a rocky market for designer apparel, validating the design-led approach that was on display at the Diesel and Marni shows this week in Milan.