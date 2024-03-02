Iris Apfel, Renowned New York Designer and Style Icon, Dies Aged 102

Iris Apfel, the interior designer and fashion tastemaker who found fame as an octogenarian, has died aged 102.

Stu Loeser, a spokesman for her estate, confirmed her death to multiple US outlets but did not give a cause of death. It is understood she died at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

As an eminent authority on antique fabrics, Apfel consulted on restoration projects including work at the White House.

The subject of several museum exhibitions and a documentary, Apfel more recently starred in campaigns for H&M, eBay, Citroën and even had a Barbie doll made in her likeness.

The bespectacled New Yorker had carved out a vivacious, idiosyncratic personal style with a heavy dose of wit. Describing herself as “the world’s oldest living teenager” in her Instagram bio where she amassed more than 2 million followers, she wrote “more is more and less is a bore.”

By Chloe Mac Donnell