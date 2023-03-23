default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Italian Fashion Group Kiton Interested in IPO but as Long-Term Project

Luxury brand Kiton's storefront.
Italy’s Kiton is interested in a potential market listing but sees an initial public offer as a long-term project, the fashion group’s chief executive said on Thursday. (Getty Images)
By

Italy’s Kiton is interested in a potential market listing but sees an initial public offer as a long-term project, the fashion group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

An IPO “is one of our plans for the future, but not something we do tomorrow morning.. it will take years”, CEO Antonio De Matteis said on the sidelines of an event in Florence.

He added that the family-owned group, which reported revenues of €160 million ($174 million) last year, was focused on growing under its own steam.

By Silvia Ognibene and Elisa Anzolin; Editor: Keith Weir

Learn more:

Fashion’s IPO Roadshow Grinds to a Halt

For a period between 2020 and the end of 2021, you couldn’t go more than a few days without seeing headlines about a fashion or beauty brand planning an IPO.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

