Jane Birkin, Anglo-French Style Icon, Has Died

The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion

How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
The celebrated menswear designer joins BoF’s Imran Amed to discuss the evolution of his career in fashion from selling secondhand clothes to building his own brands.
Prada, Zegna and others have started teaming up to protect their supply chains, showing a new spirit of collaboration.
Declines in the US were offset by recovery of Chinese spending, with total comparable store sales for the quarter up 18 percent.
Luxury tycoon is in advanced discussions to buy a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially adding another international trophy asset to the portfolio of a French billionaire.