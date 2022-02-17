Kering Sales Beat Estimates on Gucci Turnaround, Surging YSL and Balenciaga

Gucci’s revenues climbed back above 2019′s pre-pandemic levels, Paris-based owner Kering said as it reported sales and profit Thursday.

It’s a key milestone in the brand’s turnaround after years of explosive growth under designer Alessandro Michele and CEO Marco Bizzarri had come crashing down during the pandemic. Kering shares climbed 6 percent in early Paris trading.

Gucci’s sales accelerated in the fourth quarter to grow 18 percent versus 2019′s pre-pandemic levels, helping brand, luxury’s third-biggest name, to close the year with €9.73 billion ($11.1 billion) in revenue. That’s still well behind the growth reported by rival LVMH’s fashion and leather division, which rose 51 percent over 2019 during the fourth quarter, powered by Louis Vuitton and Dior. Kering pointed to Gucci’s transition to a directly-operated business by cutting out multi-brand boutiques and limiting e-tailer exposure as a key financial headwind, which may have exaggerated that gap. Gucci’s wholesale revenues are down 39 percent since 2019.

Overall, Kering’s 2021 sales grew 35 percent year-on-year to €17.65 billion, up 13 percent over 2019.

The group’s second-biggest brand, Yves Saint Laurent, continued to post rapid growth in both sales and profit — with retail sales up by as much as 61 percent versus 2019 in the fourth quarter. Operating margins climbed to 28.3 percent last year as the Paris-based brand, whose heritage is squarely focused on ready-to-wear, continued to build a powerhouse business in the more profitable leather goods category.

Sales at the brand’s ‘Other Houses’ division, which contains Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, surged. Bottega Veneta, the group’s only division to grow during the pandemic last year, also continued to climb.

