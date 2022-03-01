Koché Designer to Help Relaunch French Shoe Brand Charles Jourdan

Christelle Kocher, founder and designer of label Koché and artistic director of Chanel-backed Lemarié, has taken on a new role as creative director of historic French shoemaker Charles Jourdan.

Charles Jourdan was founded in 1921, becoming a major player in French footwear in the 1960s before struggling through multiple ownership changes and restructurings during subsequent decades.

Footwear licensee Groupe Royer, the brand’s owner since 2009, most recently tried to relaunch Jourdan in 2017 by opening a boutique on Paris’ Place Madeleine, but the project was put on hold in 2020 during the pandemic.

Buying appointments for the new collection signed by Kocher—including heels in orange bouclé and bright purple satin — will take place during Paris Fashion Week along with press presentations March 3 and 4.

The collection will be priced €500 ($558) to €750.

