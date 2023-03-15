London Fears Losing Luxury Shoppers to Paris and Milan

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
At European luxury’s first major outing in the fast-growing Indian market, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri will showcase the focus on feminist values and global craftsmanship that have helped power growth for Dior, BoF can exclusively reveal.
Sunday’s show should partially reverse a steep slide in awards show ratings, and give luxury brands a big platform. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
It comes ahead of a retail push by the brand, which will include a new location on London’s prestigious Bond Street and a revamp of its Paris flagship.