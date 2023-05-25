default-output-block.skip-main
Louis Vuitton Opens Its First Airport Lounge, in Qatar

  • Yola Mzizi

The LVMH-owned brand opened its new lounge and restaurant at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The lounge, which sits atop the brand’s store in the airport, is decorated with designer furniture pieces including India Mahdavi low tables and Costela armchairs by Martin Eisler. The concept includes an adjoining restaurant with a menu developed by Yannick Alléno, a three-star Michelin chef, featuring dishes that highlight local ingredients.

Like other large luxury brands, Louis Vuitton has expanded into hospitality in recent years as a way to give consumers experiences that go beyond a store visit. The Doha airport lounge is Louis Vuitton’s ninth culinary project since 2020, a list that includes everything from pop-up and permanent restaurants in stores to a chocolate shop in Tokyo. Louis Vuitton is also planning to turn its corporate headquarters in Paris into a hotel.

Will Fashion’s Bet on Food and Beverage Pay Off?

In China, branded cafes, bars and restaurants are a marketing sweet spot for luxury players like Burberry, Cartier and Tiffany but navigating an unfamiliar sector amid strict lockdowns isn’t easy.


