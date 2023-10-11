Luca Magliano Is the Next Guest Designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo

Luca Magliano is the next guest designer to show at Pitti Immagine Uomo, and will stage a special event during the Florence trade show next January. Magliano founded his namesake menswear brand in 2017, and was awarded the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld prize earlier this year.

”Luca has an outstanding ability to design the cultural and social canons usually associated with Italian fashion in an original way,” said Lapo Cianchi, director of communications and events at Pitti Immagine. “A central factor in this sense is his penchant for true teamwork.”

Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.