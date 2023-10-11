default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Luca Magliano Is the Next Guest Designer at Pitti Immagine Uomo

Luca Magliano is the next guest designer to show at Pitti Immagine Uomo.
Luca Magliano is the next guest designer to show at Pitti Immagine Uomo. (Getty Images)
By

Luca Magliano is the next guest designer to show at Pitti Immagine Uomo, and will stage a special event during the Florence trade show next January. Magliano founded his namesake menswear brand in 2017, and was awarded the LVMH Karl Lagerfeld prize earlier this year.

”Luca has an outstanding ability to design the cultural and social canons usually associated with Italian fashion in an original way,” said Lapo Cianchi, director of communications and events at Pitti Immagine. “A central factor in this sense is his penchant for true teamwork.”

Learn more:

Menswear’s New Groove: Casual Suiting Meets Gorpcore?

Established luxury brands, emerging designers and buzzy technical players alike mixed relaxed suiting with sportswear at the influential Pitti Uomo trade show.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index