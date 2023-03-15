Amiri Names New CEO

Adrian Ward-Rees joins luxury brand Amiri as its new chief executive officer, and is expected to start April 1. Ward-Rees most recently served as senior vice president at Burberry.

Ward-Rees has an extensive history in fashion, including roles as the global head of swim and apparel at the swim company Speedo and managing director at Dior Homme.

In his new position, Ward-Rees will be tasked with expanding upon Amiri’s “California luxury” positioning while also strengthening the brand’s global presence.

Amiri Takes on the Luxury Establishment

Boosted by its recent growth and a minority investment from Renzo Rosso’s OTB, Mike Amiri’s namesake luxury label is scaling on his own terms.