Facing a Shortage of Luxury Artisans, LVMH Seeks Apprentices in the US

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In partnership with Scott, Audemars Piguet is set to release a limited-edition version of its Royal Oak watch and a capsule collection of co-branded merchandise from the watchmaking house and Cactus Jack Records.
Farfetch’s chief executive José Neves is reportedly conferring with top shareholders, including Richemont and Alibaba, and JP Morgan about delisting the company, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. A take-private deal could happen imminently as Farfetch’s stock remains under pressure, according to the report. The e-tailer’s share price has plummeted more than 80 percent since its 2018 IPO.
At The Business of Fashion’s VOICES 2023 gathering, Chanel’s global CEO Leena Nair outlined to BoF founder Imran Amed the vision she’s crafted during her first two years leading the iconic brand.
Across its 53-year history, international art fair Art Basel has been quick to innovate, catering to a rapidly developing art market and its customers. Today, it is utilising its expertise to help fashion and luxury do the same.