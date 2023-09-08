default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Marc Bohan, Longest-Serving Dior Designer, Has Died

Marc Bohan, former creative director of Christian Dior, 1961.
Marc Bohan, Christian Dior’s longest-serving designer, in 1961. (Georges Saad)
By

Marc Bohan, creative director of Christian Dior for almost three decades, has died, the French couture house confirmed on Friday. Bohan was Dior’s longest-serving designer, occupying the position longer than Monsieur Dior himself.

Bohan worked for Jean Patou and Robert Piguet before succeeding Yves Saint Laurent at Dior in 1961. His designs were popular with Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Sylvie Vartan. He created Empress Farah Diba of Iran’s coronation outfit in 1967, as well as Queen Silvia of Sweden and Princess Caroline of Monaco’s wedding gowns. He also drove Dior into the lucrative fragrance market.

“The ateliers of the Maison Dior owe him a huge debt of gratitude for having perceived, in times when it was no longer obvious, the inexhaustible wealth of their artisanal heritage and exceptional techniques,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, which owns Dior, said in a statement. “If the flame of French creativity and savoir-faire that he patiently and continuously nurtured burns brightly around the world today, it’s largely thanks to him.”

Learn more:

Case Study | Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon

How did a 75-year-old brand triple its revenues in just four years? By overhauling its commercial offer, racing into e-commerce and investing in spectacular flagships, Christian Dior Couture has radically accelerated its business, transforming itself into “a homegrown Chanel challenger within LVMH.”

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Masterclasses
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Masterclasses