Luxury

Marcelo Burlon Steps Down as Creative Director of Namesake Brand

Burlon, a former DJ, stylist and PR, founded the Milan-based label as a T-shirt line in 2012, inspired by '90s club culture.
Burlon, a former DJ, stylist and PR, founded the Milan-based label as a T-shirt line in 2012, inspired by '90s club culture. (Courtesy)
By

Marcelo Burlon will step down as creative director of Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, the company confirmed Monday.

Burlon, a former DJ, stylist and PR, founded the Milan-based label as a T-shirt line in 2012, inspired by ‘90s club culture. He was also a founding partner of New Guards Group — under which the brand sits alongside Off-White, Palm Angels, Y-Project and others — in 2015.

County of Milan quickly grew to encompass menswear, womenswear and kidswear, along with accessories and home goods. The label also released co-branded collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and heritage sportswear label Kappa.

The release didn’t indicate whether the brand is immediately seeking a new creative lead, but added “County of Milan’s team will continue to carry the legacy and the direction of the brand”.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

