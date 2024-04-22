Marcelo Burlon Steps Down as Creative Director of Namesake Brand

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, more luxury brands will report first-quarter results, offering clues as to how broad and how deep the downturn is going to get.
Fashion brands are edging in on the world’s largest gathering of design professionals and their wealthy clients, but design companies still dominate the sector, which is ripe for further consolidation, reports Imran Amed.
Blocking the deal would set a new precedent for fashion M&A in the US and leave Capri Holdings in a precarious position as it attempts to turn around its Michael Kors brand.
After preserving his fashion empire’s independence for decades, the 89 year-old designer is taking a more open stance to M&A.