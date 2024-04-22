Marcelo Burlon Steps Down as Creative Director of Namesake Brand

Marcelo Burlon will step down as creative director of Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, the company confirmed Monday.

Burlon, a former DJ, stylist and PR, founded the Milan-based label as a T-shirt line in 2012, inspired by ‘90s club culture. He was also a founding partner of New Guards Group — under which the brand sits alongside Off-White, Palm Angels, Y-Project and others — in 2015.

County of Milan quickly grew to encompass menswear, womenswear and kidswear, along with accessories and home goods. The label also released co-branded collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and heritage sportswear label Kappa.

The release didn’t indicate whether the brand is immediately seeking a new creative lead, but added “County of Milan’s team will continue to carry the legacy and the direction of the brand”.

