Matchesfashion Taps Josh Mooney as Executive Creative Director

The former Asos executive is the latest hire to join the leadership team under chief executive Nick Beighton, and will oversee all creative output at the luxury retailer, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

During his tenure at Asos, which began in 2010, Mooney was responsible for scaling the fast fashion giant’s private menswear label before becoming the business’ first global creative director.

Mooney’s appointment comes a week after Apax Partners, the private equity firm which acquired Matchesfashion in 2017, injected £60 million ($74.2 million) into the retailer to support the business through its turnaround plan.

