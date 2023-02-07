Matchesfashion Taps Josh Mooney as Executive Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
While the campaign doesn’t yet feature products designed by Lee, the release signals Burberry is getting a complete creative overhaul under the stewardship of Yorkshire-born designer and new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.
The outerwear giant’s London Fashion Week outing will also showcase new collaborations with Adidas, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams in a bid to broaden the initiative’s reach.
New York’s schedule is short on surprises as brands play it safe in an uncertain economy. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
This week, Ssense said it laid off 138 workers, and MatchesFashion received a $73 million cash injection from its shareholder. From more niche players to giants like Farfetch, the pressure remains high for luxury e-tailers.