Pinault Buys Majority Stake in Talent Agency CAA

French billionaire François Pinault’s holding company Artémis agreed to buy a majority stake in the Hollywood talent giant Creative Artists Agency from the private equity firm TPG Inc.

As previously reported by Bloomberg News, Pinault is buying its stake in a deal that values the business at $7 billion. CAA, founded in 1975, represents some of the top stars in sports and entertainment, including Pinault’s wife, actress Salma Hayek.

Artémis, which has assets of over $40 billion, controls fashion brands such as Gucci and Saint Laurent, as well as the Christie’s auction house. Pinault, chairman of the fashion giant Kering SA, is worth more than $38 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Singapore-based Temasek Holdings Pte, the city-state’s investment firm, will remain a minority investor in CAA, the companies said Thursday. CMC Capital remains a CAA strategic partner.

Under the agreement, CAA’s Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett have each made long-term commitments to continue leading the agency and will remain co-chairman. Lourd is expected to be named chief executive officer when the deal closes. Jim Burtson, who led the CAA deal team, will remain president.