Report: Prada CEO Says No Decision Yet on Dual Listing in Milan

Hong Kong-listed Italian luxury group Prada SpA has not decided whether to list in Milan as well, chief executive Patrizio Bertelli was quoted as saying on Thursday.

A dual listing in Europe would help Prada widen its investor base, as some investment funds can only put money in European or US stocks.

“No decision has been taken” on a secondary listing in Milan, Bertelli said in an interview with Italian daily newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

Last month Bloomberg News reported that Prada was considering seeking at least $1 billion from a secondary listing in Milan and was working with Goldman Sachs on early preparations.

Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that Prada aimed to list in Milan stock exchange next year.

The luxury group’s chairman Paolo Zannoni said in July a secondary listing in Milan was a possibility, but not a priority for Prada.

By Gianluca Semeraro; Editors: Maria Pia Quaglia and Alexander Smith

