Sidney Toledano Becomes Chairman of the Institut Français de la Mode

Sidney Toledano, chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group, has been appointed chairman of leading French fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM).

IFM, which offers programs in both fashion design and management, inaugurated a renovated campus and revamped its curriculum last year following a merger with a rival school, the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

Toledano, a Moroccan-born businessman who was CEO of LVMH’s Christian Dior brand for over 20 years, has been CEO of LVMH’s Fashion Group division since 2018, operating brands including Celine, Loewe, and Pucci.

In the supervisory role, which Toledano is taking on in addition to his functions at LVMH, he will work to lead the school alongside Xavier Romatet, the former CEO of Condé Nast France who became the school’s dean in 2019.

Toledano’s nomination will “enable us to strengthen the influence of Institut Français de la Mode and its international appeal,” Romatet said in a statement.

