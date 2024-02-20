Swiss Watch Exports Struggle as Luxury Slowdown Persists

The Business of Fashion
Designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen turned their hit bag into one of fashion’s most coveted items through scarcity, constant newness and a little bit of mystique.
Both labels are trying to reignite sales and push upmarket, but convincing consumers won’t be easy. Runway shows this week will be another chance to make their case. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
Mytheresa may not be leaps above its struggling online luxury peers, but its sales and profit growth are still modest. The company is betting that appealing to top spending clients will keep it from suffering the same fate as its competitors.
Founder and creative director Catherine Holstein has learned firsthand that with great success comes even greater scrutiny. At her downtown Manhattan office, she opened up about what drives her designs, what’s next for the buzzy label and why she’ll never leave New York.