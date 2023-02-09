Tapestry Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Luxury group Tapestry Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, helped by resilient demand and its strategy to largely use company-owned stores and its website to sell Coach and Kate Spade bags.

The company said it now expected fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.70 to $3.75 per share, compared with its prior estimate of $3.60 to $3.70.

By Uday Sampath and Deborah Sophia; Editor: Sriraj Kalluvila

