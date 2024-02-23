Tod’s CEO Says There Are No Plans to Sell the Company

The Business of Fashion
The scope of the celebrity singer’s new Dior deal remains unknown, but industry sources say the former brand ambassador will star in a campaign lensed by Steven Klein.
After buying out the designer’s stake, the London-based brand accelerator now owns 100 percent of the label.
Designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen turned their hit bag into one of fashion’s most coveted items through scarcity, constant newness and a little bit of mystique.
Both labels are trying to reignite sales and push upmarket, but convincing consumers won’t be easy. Runway shows this week will be another chance to make their case. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.