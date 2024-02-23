Tod’s CEO Says There Are No Plans to Sell the Company

The founder and CEO of Italian luxury group Tod’s, Diego Della Valle, said on Friday his family has no plans to sell the company after the delisting operation via private equity firm L Catterton.

“We don’t have to sell anything, we have a family business with young people who want to do this job, what can be better than that”, Della Valle said on the sidelines of the Milan Fashion Week.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editor: Alvise Armellini

Learn more:

Tod’s Group to Go Private in Deal with L Catterton

Ties run deep between the Della Valle family that controls Tod’s and L Catterton backer LVMH. The delisting could allow Tod’s to invest heavily in promoting its brands while cleaning up distribution away from the scrutiny of public markets.