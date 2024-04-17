Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

US FTC Preparing to Sue to Block $8.5 Bln Takeover of Capri by Tapestry, NYT Dealbook Reports

By putting Coach, Michael Kors, Versace and other brands under one roof, the combined company of Tapestry and Capri instantly vaults to the top of US fashion groups.
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing to sue to block Coach parent Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings. (Courtesy, Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com)
By

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is preparing to sue to block Coach parent Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings, NYT Dealbook reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which would bring together top luxury labels such as Tapestry’s Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Capri’s Jimmy Choo and Versace, received regulatory clearance from the European Union and Japan on Monday.

The FTC’s five commissioners are expected to meet this week to discuss the case, a move that could precede a formal vote on whether to file a lawsuit, according to the report.

The merger proposed in August last year aimed to create a US fashion powerhouse amid a gradual slowdown in demand for luxury goods in the US as sticky inflation forces customers to cut back on discretionary spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most significant incoming questions [on the deal] have focused on deal break valuation as well as long-term Capri shareholder interest,” TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen said.

In its latest quarterly earnings in February, Tapestry raised its annual profit forecast, betting on full-price sales of its premium handbags, while Capri missed third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit estimates.

The companies and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Capri’s shares were down 5 percent before the bell, while those of Tapestry were flat.

By Savyata Mishra; Editor: Shounak Dasgupta

Learn more:

Tapestry Merger With Versace Owner Capri Gets EU, Japan Approval

Coach parent Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings has received regulatory clearance from the European Union and Japan, the companies said.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Do Watch Buyers Really Care About Sustainability?

IWC’s chief executive says it will keep leaning into its environmental message. But the watchmaker has scrapped a flagship sustainability report, and sustainability was less of a focus overall at this year’s Watches and Wonders Geneva.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024