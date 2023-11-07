Watches of Switzerland Group Plc Says It Will Double Sales by 2028

The Business of Fashion
The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America marked its annual awards with a ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
As attention shifts to India’s high-potential luxury market, Mumbai’s traditional luxury district could give the new Jio World Plaza mega-mall a run for its money, writes Imran Amed.
On Monday, the star designer released her namesake label’s first products, serving up ‘Old Celine’ chic spiked with a raunchier undercurrent. BoF breaks down the drop, as well as a go-to-market strategy that couldn’t be further from the standard luxury playbook.