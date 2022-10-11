Yoox Net-a-Porter Names Alison Loehnis as Interim CEO

Following the announcement of Richemont’s deal to spin off YNAP in a joint venture with Farfetch, Loehnis will take up the role of interim chief executive of the loss-making e-commerce group on Oct. 31.

Loehnis, currently president of Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet, will lead the company until parent Richemont completes the sale of a 50.7 percent stake to Farfetch and real estate mogul Mohamed Alabbar. On completion of the deal, which is expected to close before the end of the year, a new CEO will be appointed.

Loehnis will succeed Geoffroy Lefebvre, who is leaving to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities outside of Richemont Group.

