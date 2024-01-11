Italy Regulator Tightens Rules on Influencers After Ferragni Scandal

The Business of Fashion
Chiara Ferragni’s legal troubles and tainted image are a sign the pendulum is swinging from influencer-led marketing back to traditional media.
Even amid financial pressure, in 2024, marketers should focus on the strength of their brand, not the number of clicks on their Instagram ads.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion PR & communications professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Formerly the domain of fashion insiders, sample sales have become a viral phenomenon on TikTok, with influencers dispensing tips, tricks — and sharing their product hauls.