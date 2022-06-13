default-output-block.skip-main
KCD Paris Undergoes Leadership Changes

Alexis Arnault will be made partner at KCD Paris. (Alfredo Piola)
The public relations firm promoted Alexis Arnault, who has worked as managing director of media relations since 2017, to partner. The announcement comes as part of a transition plan, one which will see Laurence Laure, current partner and managing director, retire this fall.

Arnault’s team at KCD Paris has worked with clients including Balmain, Mugler, Marine Serre and other luxury and accessible fashion brands. In his new role, Arnault will lead the KCD Paris office with KCD’s six global partners and chairman Julie Mannion.

KCD Worldwide was founded in 1984 and includes offices in Los Angeles, London and New York.

The Shifting Power Dynamics in Fashion PR

As mid-sized and large-scale communications firms build out their operations, boutique agencies are placing value on quality over quantity.

