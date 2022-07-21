L52 Communications Opens in New York

The PR, marketing and events firm, which Adam Shapiro founded in 2016, operates in London and represents brands including Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera and Etro. As part of the New York expansion, L52 will work with brands like Khaite, KNWLS and Ferragamo, among others.

Lisa Lupinski will serve as managing director for the New York outpost. Before L52, Lupinski worked as the executive vice president of fashion at PR Consulting.

Learn more:

The Shifting Power Dynamics of Fashion PR

As mid-sized and large-scale communications firms build out their operations, boutique agencies are placing value on quality over quantity.



