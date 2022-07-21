default-output-block.skip-main
Marketing

L52 Communications Opens in New York

portrait man and woman
Lisa Lupinski and Adam Shapiro of L52 Communications. (Kevin Tachman)
By

The PR, marketing and events firm, which Adam Shapiro founded in 2016, operates in London and represents brands including Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera and Etro. As part of the New York expansion, L52 will work with brands like Khaite, KNWLS and Ferragamo, among others.

Lisa Lupinski will serve as managing director for the New York outpost. Before L52, Lupinski worked as the executive vice president of fashion at PR Consulting.

