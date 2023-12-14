The Independents Strengthens Events Capabilities With Two New Acquisitions

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Following a year where surrealist stunts were fashion’s biggest marketing trend, voyeuristic campaigns that centre reality — and the often boring moments of the everyday — are gaining steam.
The fashion PR powerhouse has promoted the agency veteran to global CEO as president Julie Mannion becomes chairman of the board, opening a new era for the firm.
At VOICES 2023, BoF and Snapchat hosted a conversation to determine how social media has evolved and the strategies brands should employ to boost connection with their customers.
The State of Fashion 2024 explores the potentially elevated role that brand marketing will play as competition for consumer attention and loyalty intensifies across the fashion industry.