The Independents Strengthens Events Capabilities With Two New Acquisitions

The Independents is continuing its M&A spree.

The communications giant has acquired two production agencies, Atelier Lum and INCA Productions, bolstering its expertise and reach within the experiential sector. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The Independents was founded in 2017 after a merger between PR firm Karla Otto and Asia-based experiential marketing and events agency K2. Now, with the addition of Atelier Lum and INCA Productions, the firm has nine companies across creative services, talent partnerships, influencer marketing and events production in its portfolio.

Bolstering its events expertise has been a strategic focus for the group, which acquired a majority stake in Paris and Shanghai-based fashion events production company Bureau Betak last year, before snapping up Prodject, the New York-based creative agency behind the Met Gala, in March.

Atelier Lum, which is based across Paris and Dubai, produces experiences for luxury brands with an emphasis on scenography, the creation of theatrical scenery, and architectural design. INCA Productions produces events for clients in the luxury and entertainment sectors. In addition to fashion clients, the firm has produced events for names like Netflix, Meta, and the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Marc Le Pitre, founder and CEO of Atelier LUM (Courtesy)

”[These] two great assets come not only to complement the experiential offer of the group but also to reinforce our entrepreneur-driven ecosystem of services,” The Independents CEO Isabelle Chouvet said in a statement.





