News & Analysis

Britain to Re-Introduce Tax Free Shopping for Overseas Visitors

Consumer walking with Christmas shopping bags.
Britain will bring back sales tax free shopping for overseas visitors to boost the country’s flagging retail sector, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday. (Shutterstock)
By

Britain will bring back sales tax free shopping for overseas visitors to boost the country’s flagging retail sector, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday.

“Britain welcomes millions of tourists every year, and I want our high streets and airports, our ports and our shopping centres, to feel the economic benefit. So we have decided to introduce VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors,” he told parliament during the presentation of a mini-budget.

A previous tax-free shopping was abolished at the end of 2020. Kwarteng said the government would replace the previous paper-based system with a digital one. “And this will be in place as soon as possible.”

Linda Ellett, KPMG’s UK head of consumer markets, retail and leisure, said the move would increase the UK’s competitiveness when it comes to attracting international visitors.

“This is all the more key as we look to find ways to create economic growth, return international tourism to pre-pandemic volumes, and withstand rising inflation on the high street,” she said.

By James Davey; Editors: Kate Holton and Paul Sandle

Learn more:

Why Luxury Brands Can’t Ignore the Recession Threat Forever

High-end brands continue to report record sales and profits, even as mass retailers trim their outlooks for the autumn and winter. Can it last?

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

