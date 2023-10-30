British Fashion Council Announces 2023 ‘New Wave: Creatives’ Class

Ahead of The Fashion Awards in December, the British Fashion Council has announced its latest class of “New Wave: Creatives,” an annual list that highlights 50 of “the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents” across the fashion industry, according to a statement from the organisation.

This year’s New Wave programme includes British makeup artist Alice Dodds, Ghanaian visual artist Sarfo Emmanuel, French photographer Lucie Rox and American art director Sandra Leko.

The judging panel featured prominent industry insider names, including A-Cold-Wall founder Samuel Ross, Bandana Tewari, creative director at Vogue India and Toni Blaze Ibekwe, editor-in-chief of Wonderland magazine.

Previous New Wave creatives include photographer Campbell Addy, Off-White artistic director Ib Kamara, model Adut Akech and celebrated poet and model, Kai Isaiah-Jamal.

