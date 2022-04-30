Ibrahim Kamara Joins Off-White as Art and Image Director

Celebrated fashion director and stylist Ibrahim Kamara, who is currently editor-in-chief of Dazed, will join a team overseeing the creative direction of Off-White in the role of art and image director, according to a statement released by the label on Saturday.

Off-White has been without a creative director since the death of founder Virgil Abloh in November 2021. Executives at operator New Guards Group and LVMH, which took a majority stake in Off-White’s intellectual property in July 2021, have been devising a plan to take the brand forward. Kamara worked closely with Abloh, styling shows for both Off-White and Louis Vuitton, where Abloh was men‘s artistic director.

“In the wake of Virgil’s tragic passing we have been working tirelessly to keep his legacy alive and the brand relevant as a point of reference and platform in constant evolution,” said Andrea Grilli, Off-White’s chief executive. “Having Ibrahim on board, who has been part of the Off-White family for years styling our shows, to oversee art and creative of the brand in this next chapter is a great honour.”

Learn more:

The Plan for Off-White After Virgil Abloh

Executives at New Guards Group and LVMH reveal exclusively to BoF the ‘endless’ pipeline Abloh left behind and their plans to harness his legacy to build a multi-billion-dollar brand.



