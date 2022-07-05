default-output-block.skip-main
Inditex Shutters Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius Businesses in China

Inditex started shuttering the three labels' physical stores in China last year. (Courtesy)
The Spanish retail giant will end the e-commerce operations of its Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius brands in China this month.

Inditex announced last year it would close the three high-street brands’ physical stores in China.

Other Inditex labels including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Oysho will remain in the Chinese market.

The Technologies Reinventing Physical Retail

In-store mobile apps and micro-fulfilment tech can address consumer pain points and enable companies to incorporate their physical retail networks into omnichannel shopping journeys.

Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

