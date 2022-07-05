Inditex Shutters Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius Businesses in China

The Spanish retail giant will end the e-commerce operations of its Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius brands in China this month.

Inditex announced last year it would close the three high-street brands’ physical stores in China.

Other Inditex labels including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Oysho will remain in the Chinese market.

