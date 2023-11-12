Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Guilty of Four Counts of Sexual Assault

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a Toronto jury on Sunday, according to CBC News.

Nygard, 82, was on trial in the Ontario Superior Court for five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement charges linked to alleged incidents between the 1980s and mid-2000s. He was found not guilty on a fifth count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

