News & Analysis

Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Guilty of Four Counts of Sexual Assault

Peter Nygard at the Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, CA
Nygard, 82, was on trial in the Ontario Superior Court for five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement charges linked to alleged incidents. (Shutterstock)
By

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a Toronto jury on Sunday, according to CBC News.

Nygard, 82, was on trial in the Ontario Superior Court for five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement charges linked to alleged incidents between the 1980s and mid-2000s. He was found not guilty on a fifth count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

This article was from Reuters and was legally licensed through the DiveMarketplace by Industry Dive. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

Fashion Mogul Fights Sex Charges From Within Prison — Using a Cell Phone and TV

Nygard, 79, has denied the charges. His application for bail was denied in February by a judge who cited concerns that he might try to contact witnesses.

