default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
News & Analysis

Sportswear Brand Under Armour Beats Revenue Estimates

Under Armour store.
An Under Armour store. (Shutterstock)
By

Under Armour Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as the sportswear maker benefited from strong demand for its athletic wear and higher prices of its hoodies and leggings to counter inflation.

The company’s net revenue rose to $1.53 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.40 billion, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.47 billion.

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Praveen Paramasivam; Editor: Amy Caren Daniel

Learn more:

What’s Driving Activewear’s Endless Boom?

Sportswear companies are upgrading their outlooks for the year as consumers’ appetite for yoga pants and joggers shows no sign of letting up.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022