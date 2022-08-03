default-output-block.skip-main
Suspected Gas Leak Sickens Over 50 Workers at Indian Apparel Plant

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam, India.
More than 50 women at an apparel manufacturing unit of the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Indian city of Visakhapatnam fell sick on Tuesday due to a suspected gas leak. (Shutterstock)
More than 50 women at an apparel manufacturing unit of the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Indian city of Visakhapatnam fell sick on Tuesday due to a suspected gas leak, The Indian Express reported.

Some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ and others were shifted to nearby hospitals, the newspaper said on Tuesday citing police sources.

“The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix. At present 53 patients are admitted here. Most of the patients complained of difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting,” ANI news agency said in a tweet, citing local police and health officials.

The report added that on June 3, a similar incident had occurred in the same place where more than 200 women workers fell unconscious. It was then suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby plant caused the incident, it said.

By Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat; Editor: Lincoln Feast

Learn more:

Why a Landmark Agreement to Protect Garment Workers Risks Falling Apart

After the Rana Plaza disaster, hundreds of brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a highly effective binding commitment on safety many labour groups had hoped could serve as a template elsewhere. With the Accord due to expire next week, its legacy hangs in the balance.

