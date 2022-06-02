Aimé Leon Dore To Open First International Store

The brand’s newest retail outpost will be in London, opening June 3. The expansion builds on the success of its existing New York flagship location, the interior of which is relatively small but attracts a crowd of downtown cool kids and tourists who often spill onto the street. The London store, like its transatlantic counterpart, will include a cafe but will be multi-storey offering more lounge space in addition to retail, based on a video the brand published on its website.

Teddy Santis founded the New York menswear label in 2014. In January, LVMH Luxury Ventures, the French conglomerate’s arm for investing in smaller brands, took a minority stake in Aimé Leon Dore for an undisclosed sum.

Learn more:

Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis on New Balance and the Future of Menswear

In a rare interview, the menswear entrepreneur and creative director of New Balance’s ‘Made in USA’ line outlines his plans for the footwear giant.



