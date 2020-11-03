default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Hugo Boss Returns To Profit Even as Sales Slow

The German suit maker reported a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit of €15 million ($17.52 million).
Hugo Boss store front
Hugo Boss store front. (Shutterstock)
By

BERLIN, Germany — German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Tuesday it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China and tapping into the trend for more casual fashion that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have a lot more to offer than the classical suit," acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller told journalists, noting that customers were increasingly mixing formal and casual items, such as wearing a suit jacket with a T-shirt and sneakers.

After slumping to a loss in the second quarter, Hugo Boss swung back to a third-quarter operating profit of €15 million ($17.52 million). That was slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts, even though revenue fell by a currency-adjusted 24 percent to €533 million, missing a consensus for €553 million.

Mueller said casualwear is more profitable than the company's core business of selling smart men's suits.

Hugo Boss shares were the biggest gainer on the German mid-cap index, rising 6.35 percent by 09.35 am GMT.

Online sales jumped 66 percent in the third quarter, as Hugo Boss launched e-commerce in 24 more markets, with another 12 countries to be added in 2021. Mueller said the company was on track to meet its target for €400 million of online sales by 2024.

He declined to give a full-year outlook as parts of Europe close stores again during new lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, he was upbeat about e-commerce and China, where he said business was excellent in October.

Third-quarter sales in mainland China rose 27 percent from a year earlier. China currently accounts for about 7 percent of group sales, less than many rivals.

"That is why we want to go full speed ahead," Mueller said.

Hugo Boss showcased sportier and younger styles with a livestreamed show during Milan fashion week in September, also heavily promoted in China, while many limited-edition casualwear items co-designed with British boxer Anthony Joshua sold out.

However, Harry Barnick, analyst at research company Third Bridge, sounded a note of caution: "There is a risk that the casualisation strategy alienates the existing customer base if execution is poor."

By Emma Thomasson; editors: Thomas Seythal, Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Inside the Big Business of Styling Athletes

NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.

Report: US Online Sales to Grow 4.8% in Crucial Holiday Season

Online sales during the crucial U.S. holiday season are expected to rise 4.8 percent from a year earlier as retailers go all out to woo inflation-hit consumers with even bigger discounts and promotions, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Thursday.

At Coterie New York, The New Rules of Brand Building

To discover how SMEs are successfully cutting through the noise to connecting with consumers in an increasingly crowded digital landscape, BoF interviews Christian Juul Nielsen, the founder of Akanvas, Batsheva Hay of Batsheva and Arianne Elmy, founder of her eponymous brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index