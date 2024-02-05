default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Pangaia’s Net Losses Surpassed $50 Million in 2022

The ‘material science’ start-up, whose investors include funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio, has struggled to sustain the momentum generated by its brightly coloured sweatsuits during the pandemic.
A woman wears a bright green Pangai tracksuit with a grey coat and pink purse.
Pangaia's brightly coloured tracksuits propelled it to success during the pandemic, but the company has struggled to sustain momentum. ( Christian Vierig/Getty Images))
By

Pangaia, once one of fashion’s hottest start-ups, saw its net loss mount to $50.4 million in 2022, according to public filings.

Sales at the company, whose brightly coloured tracksuits surged in popularity during the pandemic, fell 42 percent year-on-year to $37.1 million, extending a slide from a 2020 peak of $76 million.

Pangaia spun out of influencer-turned-venture capitalist Miroslava Duma’s material innovation incubator Future Tech Labs in 2019, with its explosive early success attracting backing from a slew of high-profile names, including venture funds backed by Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio.

But the company has struggled to sustain momentum or prove out its broader vision of using its brand as a marketing platform to sell climate-friendly material innovations to the rest of the industry.

To be sure, Pangaia’s latest public numbers don’t fully reflect the impact of restructuring efforts over the last 18 months, which the company has previously said put it on track to return to profitability in 2023.

Amongst other measures, it laid off a third of its workforce last May and shuttered its warehouse in the Netherlands in October. Efforts to streamline its focus were already paying off in the second half of 2022 with a marked reduction in losses, according to Pangaia’s public filings.

But the company’s outlook remains uncertain amid a tricky economic environment. Former consultant and Ssense CMO Krishna Nikhil stepped down as the company’s chief executive in October after 18 months in the role. Pangaia has said he remains an advisor to the company and has been replaced by co-founder and chief executive Nathalie Longuet.

“With our ongoing commitment to building our brand while controlling our cost base, we remain confident that Pangaia is poised for success,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Learn more:

Can Pangaia Be More Than a Loungewear Brand?

The company remains focused on its ambition to leverage its brand to build a material science business.

About the author
Sarah Kent
Sarah Kent

Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

How Nike Ran Off Course

Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds