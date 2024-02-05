Pangaia’s Net Losses Surpassed $50 Million in 2022

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Nike is experiencing its worst slump in a decade, even as its competitors thrive. Insiders, athletes and fans pin the blame on changes made over the last few years that led to stalling innovation, disruptive restructurings and uninspired marketing.
We’re in the thick of earnings season, with over a dozen major fashion and beauty companies reporting their quarterly and full-year results. Here’s which ones to watch out for, and why.
The trend marks a break from the past, when Nike retailers enjoyed the ability to sell through their Nike inventory at full price.
After discounting its listing, the sportswear group, which also owns Arc’teryx and Wilson, became the latest big fashion company to confront the tepid US IPO market.