Rihanna Steps Down as CEO at Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Brand

Reports of large-scale theft rings are driving US lawmakers to explore tough-on-crime policies. Data on whether there is a crime wave paints a more ambiguous picture. BoF unpacks the murky situation.
Fast fashion giant Shein will strengthen its presence in Europe and Mexico, including selling more locally made products, in a bid to diversify its China-centric supply chain.
As consumers re-engage with physical retail globally, BoF hosted a thought-leadership panel to discuss best-in-class strategies for SMEs innovating their retail ecosystems to drive performance and build their brand, from consumer behaviour insights and events strategies to technological integration and omnichannel engagement.
The fashion consultancy raised a seed funding round led by Net-a-Porter founding investor Carmen Busquets to support emerging designers.