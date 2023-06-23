default-output-block.skip-main
Rihanna Steps Down as CEO at Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Brand

Rihanna walks the runway for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during NYFW.
Rihanna walks the runway for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during NYFW. (Getty Images)
By

Music star Rihanna is stepping away from the chief executive role at her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, five years after she created it and has announced a fashion executive to take her place.

Rihanna named Hillary Super, the former chief executive of the US fashion, home and beauty company Anthropologie Group, as the new CEO of her underwear venture, as first reported by Vogue Business.

The music and beauty mogul will shift from the day-to-day executive job to an alternative leadership role as executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The handover takes place on June 26. Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be above $1.4 billion, Vogue reported.

When Savage X Fenty launched in 2018, it was met, like her makeup line the year before, with praise for the diversity of its appeal to a wide range of human sizes and skin tones.

At the helm of Anthropologie, Super was included in the 2017 US list of “The Forty Women To Watch Over 40″ for “revitalising retail and breaking stereotypes”.

The listing said she wanted to mentor fashion entrepreneurs, adding: “She is focused on being a mentor in two key ways – being a strong, kind, relatable leader and role model for young women and using her unique platform as a gay woman in fashion to break stereotypes and help young women visualise their unique future.”

By the Guardian Staff

Learn more:

Puma Announces Second Collaboration With Rihanna’s Fenty

Fenty’s reintroduction as a Puma collaborator comes as the brand seeks to boost its cultural cachet and lifestyle offering once again to remain competitive with its larger rivals, Nike and Adidas.

