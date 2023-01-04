Victoria’s Secret Brand CEO Amy Hauk Departs

Hauk will step down as chief executive of the Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands effective March 31, according to an SEC filing from the company on Tuesday that also announced the completion of its acquisition of DTC lingerie brand Adore Me. Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co., will assume Hauk’s responsibilities, the filing said.

The move comes just months after a restructuring at Victoria’s Secret, which saw Hauk, previously CEO of the Pink brand, appointed to the brand leadership role.

