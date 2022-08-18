Selfridges Chief to Step Down as Department Store Changes Hands

Anne Pitcher, who has served as Selfridges Group managing director since 2019, said she will leave the company at the end of the year in a message announcing that its sale to Thailand’s Central Group and Austria’s Signa Holding is complete.

With the completion of the deal, Selfridges Group will become part of Central and Signa’s existing portfolio of luxury department stores in Europe, which is overseen by Stefano Della Valle.

Though the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, media reports pegged the sale value at close to $6 billion.

Learn more:

Can Selfridges Future-Proof the Department Store?

Selfridges has secured a reputation for being one of retail’s most innovative players. But the pandemic tested its model.