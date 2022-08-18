default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Topics

Selfridges Chief to Step Down as Department Store Changes Hands

Yellow Selfridges flags hanging outside the department store.
Selfridges Group managing director Anne Pitcher will leave the company at the end of the year, following its sale to Central Group and Signa Holding. (Shutterstock)
By

Anne Pitcher, who has served as Selfridges Group managing director since 2019, said she will leave the company at the end of the year in a message announcing that its sale to Thailand’s Central Group and Austria’s Signa Holding is complete.

With the completion of the deal, Selfridges Group will become part of Central and Signa’s existing portfolio of luxury department stores in Europe, which is overseen by Stefano Della Valle.

Though the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, media reports pegged the sale value at close to $6 billion.

Learn more:

Can Selfridges Future-Proof the Department Store?

Selfridges has secured a reputation for being one of retail’s most innovative players. But the pandemic tested its model.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand