Hugh Devlin, Key London Fashion Lawyer, Has Died

This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Pacific India’s growing mall network, Dubai Fashion Week and Alibaba’s denial of espionage allegations.
Companies like LVMH, Hermès and Gucci are strengthening ties with Japan’s artisanal producers to tap exclusive materials and ancient techniques.
NBA stars and footballers are increasingly leaning on a network of powerful style consultants to help them shape their personal brands away from their day jobs, laying the groundwork for lucrative brand deals.
While fashion shows themselves account for a tiny fraction of the industry’s environmental impact, they sit at the very heart of the marketing machine that fuels planet-damaging overconsumption, argues Rachel Arthur.