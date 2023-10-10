Hugh Devlin, Key London Fashion Lawyer, Has Died

Hugh Devlin, lawyer to many in London’s fashion community, has died, according to a statement from his law firm, Withersworldwide. Devlin spearheaded Withersworldwide’s creative industries practice, helping broker key deals across the luxury fashion, beauty and design sectors over his 30-year career.

”Hugh was immensely well-known and highly respected for his business and negotiating acumen, in particular his ability to bridge the space between creativity and commerciality,” read a statement from Withersworldwide. “He inspired an intensely deep loyalty and respect in the people with whom he worked, mentored and counselled, whilst entertaining all those around him.”