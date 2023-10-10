default-output-block.skip-main
Hugh Devlin, Key London Fashion Lawyer, Has Died

Hugh Devlin, lawyer to many in London’s fashion community, has died, according to a statement from his law firm, Withersworldwide. Devlin spearheaded Withersworldwide’s creative industries practice, helping broker key deals across the luxury fashion, beauty and design sectors over his 30-year career.

”Hugh was immensely well-known and highly respected for his business and negotiating acumen, in particular his ability to bridge the space between creativity and commerciality,” read a statement from Withersworldwide. “He inspired an intensely deep loyalty and respect in the people with whom he worked, mentored and counselled, whilst entertaining all those around him.”

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

